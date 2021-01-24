I cannot be bought or enslaved by anyone, thunders Palaniswami 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: “In my life, from birth until now, I have neither viewed people through the lens of caste or religion, nor differentiated them on these bases. Every god and every religion is sacred to all those who follow with it. It is the government’s duty to protect the rights and interests of everyone,” said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami during an interaction with the Muslim Jamaat leaders in Coimbatore on Saturday.

“We will not accept anyone interfering with other people’s religious beliefs and rights. I want to tell my Muslim brothers that you should not have any fears about the future,” he added.

“I am not saying this in a political context, but from my heart... I cannot be bought and I would not be made a slave to anyone,” he said. Recalling former Chief Minister CN Annadurai’s quote, Palaniswami said he too felt that administrative power was only like “a shawl on the shoulder.”

He added, “I have many friends from the Muslim community. During the festivals of Ramadan and Bakrid, they send food to my home.” In an oblique reference to the Centre’s CAA and NRC, he said, “Jamaats have expressed apprehension about their future. I want to assure you that nobody can chase away any citizen of this country. All have equal rights to live here. Our government would always protect that right.”

He also mentioned the AIADMK government’s increased aid for Haj pilgrimage, which was previously Rs 6 crore and is Rs 10 crore now, offering of rice weighing 5,145 metric tonnes without cost to the mosques for preparing Ramadan food, increase in aid to ulemas from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000, among others. After the interaction, the Chief Minister received a memorandum from the Muslims.

Earlier in the day, he made a visit to Perur Adheenam Ashramam and received blessings from Santhalinga Swamigal Adigalar in view of his 61st birthday on Saturday. He started his campaign after offering prayers at Koniamman Temple in the city.

Ministers pay homage to Netaji

Chennai: Senior Ministers, including D Jayakumar, Kadambur Raju, P Benjamin and K Pandiarajan, along with senior State government officials on Saturday paid floral tributes to the late leader, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, on the occasion of his 124th birth anniversary. They garlanded a portrait placed under his statue at the Marina.

Release of water from dam ordered

Chennai: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday ordered release of water for irrigation from Nambiyar reservoir in Tirunelveli district from January 27 to March 31. “Not more than 60 cusecs of water would be released per day to benefit 1,744.55 acres of land,” Palaniswami said.