‘Like living in an era of untouchability’: Nurses recall Covid sacrifices

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: When the nation went into lockdown in March 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic, frontline workers were put to work to tackle a virus with only limited knowledge about it. Overwhelmed with concern for not only their safety but also that of their loved ones, they isolated themselves to minimise contact. To this day, they continue to toil to ensure the eradication of coronavirus.

In conversation with Express, nurses of the Villupuram Government Hospital recall how their families and neighbours reacted to their unexpected call of duty. The Villupuram GH (VGH) provided trauma care and diagnostic services while the Mundiyambakkam GH took care of patients that needed intensive treatment.

During the pandemic, VGH was the primary centre in the taluk where Covid tests were taken and patients with mild or moderate conditions were admitted. About 2,000 patients have been treated at the GH till

December 2020. The VGH was converted into a Covid special ward in April 2020. The nurses, as directed by the State government, served on a weekly basis, working alternate weeks.

They stayed at a facility centre (hotel) during their shift and remained in home isolation the following week. “I had to leave my two-year-old son at a neighbour’s place and make him watch television when I left for work. Otherwise he wouldn’t let me go. It was scary every other week when I had to step into my home. What if I carried the virus there?” asked 32-year-old Malarkodi.

The nurses were made to stay at a private hotel near the hospital where they’d reside during their duty week, sources said. About 90 nurses were deployed in March and April at the GH to manage incoming patients with Covid. From May to December, an average of 44 nurses served in three batches, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) said.

Dr D Shanthi, CMO told Express, “We were unsure of what was going on in April, but improvised as more information on the virus was obtained. We had to prepare the schedule for nurses, ensure sanitation of the GH campus, and maintain records of patients. It required a lot of mental preparation.” A 26-year-old nurse said, “My mother-in-law was already sick but there was no one else to take care of her except my husband. He understood the service I had to do as a healthcare personnel, and offered complete support when I went home.” The fear of contracting the virus is what the families dreaded the most.

A 54-year-old nurse, V Indira, said she had to sanitise her hands and feet twice before entering her house. “All my belongings, like shoes, ID cards, N95 masks, and even my watch, would be kept outside in a box. I would head straight to the shower. We mopped the house twice whenever I was home to prevent surface contact with the virus and making sure my family remained safe.” However, the neighbours of the nurses dreaded them, said Lourthu Monisha.

“It was like living in the era of untouchability, as none of the neighbours would even look at us, let alone talk or smile. Even after taking all precautions at home, our neighbours simply shut their doors on me when I returned from duty. There was a rumour in the area that I might spread the virus to all of them,” she said. Countering the mental stress and handling patients at the hospital while simultaneously dealing with pressure from home, these nurses had their lives flipped upside-down during the pandemic.

But they wouldn’t have it any other way. “At the end of it all, this is our job. It is to save lives no matter what the disease. We stand by what we were taught,” said Indira, the eldest of all the nurses, who contracted the virus and recovered safely.