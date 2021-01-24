Palaniswami releases book on TN’s musical traditions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday released a book titled ‘Nurturing Music and Fine Arts - A Historical Perspective’, published by the Tamil Nadu Dr J Jayalalithaa Music and Fine Arts University.

The book was authored by Carnatic music historian V Sriram in English and translated to Tamil by varsity Vice Chancellor Pramila Gurumurthy. The CM also inaugurated a leather processing unit of a skill development centre at Vaniyambadi in Tirupattur district, built at a cost of Rs 6.25 crore, through video conference from the secretariat.

An MoU was signed between the TN Employment and Training Department and Titan company for improving the skills of trainers at ITIs functioning for the tribal community in various districts.