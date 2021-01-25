STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

2021 elections will bring wave of change over Puducherry's political horizon, says BJP

Puducherry BJP president Saminathan said the minister and MLA resigned as they were fed up with the government, adding that the people of the UT are waiting for Congress rule to come to an end

Published: 25th January 2021 08:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

A Namassivayam with Speaker VP Sivakozhundu (Express Photo | G Pattabiraman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the doors of the BJP are open for PWD minister A Namasivayam and legislator E Thepainthan, who resigned from the Congress on Monday, state BJP president V Saminathan said that the election in 2021 will bring in a wave of change over the political horizon of Puducherry.

It is certain that the Congress will be defeated in all the 30 assembly constituencies, he said, adding that the ruling party in Puducherry will find it difficult to even field winnable candidates in all the constituencies.

Stating that the BJP has been gaining in strength, he said that already ex-MLA V K Ganapathy had joined the BJP last week and more are expected to join the party during the visit of BJP National President J P Nadda to Puducherry on January 31. A few will join the party even before that, he added.

The BJP's support has increased several fold in the past few years, he said. All sections of people are expecting a BJP or BJP alliance government to come to power in the UT as they are suffering under the Congress government. he added. 

He said the minister and MLA resigned as they were fed up with the government, adding that the people of the UT are waiting for Congress rule to come to an end. The government has failed to implement central schemes as well as electoral promises and Congressmen themselves are criticising the government, he said.

As far as the BJP is concerned, the same party's rule at the Centre and state is advocated, in a similar way to what the Congress had propagated a few years back, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry BJP Puducherry elections V Saminathan
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp