2021 elections will bring wave of change over Puducherry's political horizon, says BJP

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Stating that the doors of the BJP are open for PWD minister A Namasivayam and legislator E Thepainthan, who resigned from the Congress on Monday, state BJP president V Saminathan said that the election in 2021 will bring in a wave of change over the political horizon of Puducherry.

It is certain that the Congress will be defeated in all the 30 assembly constituencies, he said, adding that the ruling party in Puducherry will find it difficult to even field winnable candidates in all the constituencies.

Stating that the BJP has been gaining in strength, he said that already ex-MLA V K Ganapathy had joined the BJP last week and more are expected to join the party during the visit of BJP National President J P Nadda to Puducherry on January 31. A few will join the party even before that, he added.

The BJP's support has increased several fold in the past few years, he said. All sections of people are expecting a BJP or BJP alliance government to come to power in the UT as they are suffering under the Congress government. he added.

He said the minister and MLA resigned as they were fed up with the government, adding that the people of the UT are waiting for Congress rule to come to an end. The government has failed to implement central schemes as well as electoral promises and Congressmen themselves are criticising the government, he said.

As far as the BJP is concerned, the same party's rule at the Centre and state is advocated, in a similar way to what the Congress had propagated a few years back, he said.