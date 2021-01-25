DMK targets to address grievances of one crore families in first 100 days if voted to power

S Kumaresan By

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party DMK on Monday revealed one of its poll strategies to receive petitions from the general public with the target to address the grievances of at least one crore families in the first 100 days of their rule if the party is voted to power.

TNIE had earlier reported that DMK president MK Stalin is going to embark a new campaign strategy by receiving petitions from the general public and confirming the same MK Stalin on Monday revealed the details of his campaign tour which he is going to embark on coming Friday (January 29) from Thiruvannamalai district.

Stating the importance of the tour, Stalin said, “When I attended the people gram sabha meeting, a large number of people have complained about the non-availability of drinking water, patta issue, old age pension and non-disbursement of wages under MGNREGS and others. Hence, to receive the petitions from the general public in all the 234 assembly constituencies and give the priority to address their individual issues I am going to meet the people under the title “Ungal thoguthiyil Stalin' (Stalin at your constituency)."

"I will receive the petitions from the public and after acknowledging them, all the petitions will be put in a box and it will be sealed. After the DMK government assumes office, a separate department will be established under my leadership to fulfil the grievances of the public”, he elaborated.

He added, “The petitions will be segregated district wise and steps will be taken to address their grievance following the due consideration. Through this, we hope the grievances of at least one crore families will be addressed within the first 100 days of our rule if the DMK is voted to power”.

Stalin further assured that it is his sole responsiblility to fulfill the promise that grievances would be addressed within the first 100 days of the DMK rule.

For those who not able to hand over their petitions directly to Stalin, the party has established a dedicated website, www.stalinani.com, and a mobile number 91710-91710 to upload their petitions. Stalin has further assured that the grievance which are uploaded in the website and the mobile number also would be addressed within the first 100 days of the DMK rule.

