DMK urges Tamil Nadu government to stop giving ads for AIADMK

CHENNAI: The DMK on Sunday urged the AIADMK to stop giving advertisements in media for promoting the party using taxpayers’ money.

DMK organising secretary and Rajya Sabha MP RS Bharathi said, "The Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer has sent a letter to all recognised political parties on Saturday citing Election Commission of India regulations."

The letter reads 'no political party shall henceforth either use or allow the use of any public funds or public place or government machinery for carrying out any activity that would amount to an advertisement for the party or propagating the election symbol allotted to the party'. Bharathi urged the government to abide by the rule.