Former DMK member Gudiyattam Kumaran held for abusing Tamil Nadu ministers
Former DMK functionary Gudiyattam Kumaran was arrested on Sunday for using abusive and derogatory comments against AIADMK Ministers in a video he posted on YouTube.
Published: 25th January 2021 06:29 AM | Last Updated: 25th January 2021 06:29 AM | A+A A-
VELLORE: Former DMK functionary Gudiyattam Kumaran was arrested on Sunday for using abusive and derogatory comments against AIADMK Ministers in a video he posted on YouTube.
Kumaran, who was DMK’s former propaganda deputy secretary, attacked Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, and Milk and Dairy Development Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji in the video, Gudiyattam Town police sources said. He was later remanded to judicial custody. The DMK had suspended Kumaran last year from the party for violating party principles.