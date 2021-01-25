Our Yatra has forced DMK chief MK Stalin to carry the vel: Tamil Nadu BJP

By Express News Service

SALEM/NAMAKKAL: The success of Vel Yatra forced DMK chief MK Stalin to carry a Vel in his hand, president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Tamil Nadu unit chief L Murugan said on Sunday. Addressing media persons, Murugan said those who accused BJP of trying to take political mileage by organising this yatra were now forced to carry the vel.

"DMK leader Stalin has been pushed to carry the 'Vel' in his hands. But people of Tamil Nadu will not believe whatever role he (Stalin) is playing," he said, adding there was a strong possibility of the DMK alliance disintegrating even before the Assembly elections.

Murugan also thanked the State government for declaring a holiday for Thai Poosam. Further, Murugan said BJP’s state level conference would be held at Kejalnayakkanpatti in Salem on February 6. "A large number of youngsters have been joining the BJP with the aim of having good governance in the State," he added.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the State, he said "Wherever the former Congress president Rahul Gandhi went, he has been delivering defeat. His visit to Tamil Nadu will not have any impact."