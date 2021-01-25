STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Perishing’ issue makes farmers go cold

Once again, tomato cultivators resorted to dumping their produce on the roadside. This time, their cause for concern is not a dip in price but insufficient cold storage units in Dharmapuri.

Published: 25th January 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Kilos of tomatoes are seen dumped as waste due to less sales at Erragada Rythu Bazar in Hyderabad.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Jevin Selwyn Henry
Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Once again, tomato cultivators resorted to dumping their produce on the roadside. This time, their cause for concern is not a dip in price but insufficient cold storage units in Dharmapuri. The long-pending issue coupled with changing weather patterns, which hastened the ripening process, forced them to express their angst by taking to the streets.

The drought-prone district, accommodating over 50,000 small and large scale tomato farmers, has three government-run cold storage units. And, not even one per cent of this farming community benefits from these facilities.

Highlighting their concerns, a tomato cultivator from Panchapalli, Kannan, told TNIE, “A majority of farmers opt for tomatoes cultivation as it is

easy to grow using drip irrigation. The perishable nature of tomatoes demands proper preservation. So, even if the market price is stable, many farmers incur a loss due to storage issues.”

Blaming the change in weather for adding to their existing woes, Kannan said, “Preserving tomatoes during the North-East monsoon and December was easy. But, a sudden change in the climatic condition hastened the ripening of tomatoes.”

Stable price, unstable situation

Profit is not in question as cultivators here are trying hard to make their ends meet, said another farmer Selvakumar from Nallampalli.

“At Palacode tomato market, one kilogram of the fruit is sold for `16 -`20 per kg. However, we have to bore transportation and labour charges, which leaves us with almost nothing. So, the government machinery should make an effort to set up more refrigeration units and help resolve our issue.”

Long-pending demand

Abreast of the situation, official sources said that farmers have been demanding the construction of large cold storage units in each block.

However, such massive undertaking is not favourable for farmers as tomatoes ripen between six to eight weeks, they said, adding, “Even if such units are built, it is impossible to accommodate all farmers in the district.”

Three units in use

According to a data from the district horticulture department, Dharmapuri has three refrigeration units — one is in Palacode with a capacity of 50 tonnes, another in Harur with 30-tonne capacity and third in Pennagaram with a room for 30 tonnes.

Meanwhile, sources told TNIE that private players are reluctant to set up cold storage units in the district as investing on easily perishable tomatoes might not yield profitable returns.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
tomato cultivators cold storage units
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp