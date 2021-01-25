STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Public hearing next month for first phase of TN govt's Cauvery-Gundar river linking project

The project involves building a flood carrier canal from Cauvery (Kattalai) to South Vellar river to divert flood water for drinking water needs and recharging groundwater in drought prone areas

Published: 25th January 2021 06:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Cauvery river (File photo)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The public hearing for the first phase of the Tamil Nadu government's ambitious Cauvery-Gundar river linking project will take place on February 25-26.

The project involves building a flood carrier canal from Cauvery (Kattalai) to South Vellar river to divert the flood water for drinking water needs and recharging groundwater in the drought prone areas of Karur, Trichy and Pudukkottai districts.

The public hearing in Trichy is scheduled to be conducted on February 25 at the district collectorate and in Pudukkottai and Karu it will be held on February 26 at the respective district collectorates.

Officials told The New Indian Express that the Cauvery-Gundar link scheme will be executed in three phases. In the first phase, it is proposed to build a 118.450 km flood carrier canal up to South Vellar for which a public hearing has been announced now.  It will inter-connect Cauvery from the Mayanur barrage with South Vellar through the main rivers en route -- Pungar, Koraiyar, Agniyar and South Vellar.

It is proposed to divert the flood flow from Cauvery river released from Mettur, Bhavani and Amaravathi reservoirs, received at the Mayanur barrage through the flood carrier canal. Kulathur, Pudukkottai and Thirumayam taluks of Pudukkottai district, Krishnarayapuram and Kulithalai taluks of Karur district and Tiruverumbur and Srirangam taluk of Trichy will be benefiting from the project.

"Besides fulfilling domestic and agricultural demand, by diverting 6000 cusecs (169.9 cumecs) of flood water from Koraiyar after utilization in that basin, through this flood canal, flooding of habitations of Trichy and Srirangam towns will be avoided. On the other hand, the flood carrier canal will convey surplus water to the water deficit anicut and tanks at the downstream side. The total command area to be benefitted is 18,566 hectares," the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study of the project says.

The application for prior environmental clearance was submitted to the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) on July 10, 2020. The draft Terms of Reference for the EIA study were issued on November 11, 2020.

Officials said an extent of 1,320.332 hectares of land is to be acquired for the project. Out of the total land, 1141.954 hectares is patta land and the remaining is poramboke land. The project cost has been estimated at Rs 6,941 crore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Cauvery-Gundar River linking
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp