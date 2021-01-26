ECI assures to fix anomalies in voter rolls

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Election Commission of India on Monday informed the Madras High Court that the process of shifting and deleting of voters will be completed before the commencement of elections. The issue pertains to a petition moved by R Sadasivam of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma Peravai, seeking a court direction the ECI to carry out the revision of list of Chepauk-Triplicane and Thousand Light Assembly Constituencies.

According to the petitioner, several residents living in TN Slum Clearance Board tenements were all shifted from the constituencies and allotted houses elsewhere. However, the recently released draft electoral rolls show that their constituencies remain the same.

The Division Bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and AA Nakkiran recording the submissions made by the counsels directed the Chief Electoral Officer and the Commissioner/District Electoral Officer, Chennai Corporation to ensure that other shifted voters names are also deleted before the commencement of polls. The bench disposed of the plea.