Exercise your power responsibly and ethically, urges Guv Purohit

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Monday urged all voters to exercise their franchise responsibly. Speaking at the 11th National Voters Day celebration, Purohit said, “It is on this very day, the Election Commission of India was established in January 1950 with immense responsibilities. We observe this day to enhance voter enrolment, especially young voters, and to spread awareness regarding effective participation in the electoral process. The celebrations this year is themed -- making voters empowered, vigilant, safe and informed.”

“Let me remind you that you now have the power to choose your representatives. Exercise this power responsibly, and in the most informed and ethical manner, free of any inducement,” he added.Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, TN Election Commissioner R Palaniswamy, Chief Electoral Officer for TN Satyabrata Sahoo, and others were present on the occasion.