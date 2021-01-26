Madras HC issues notice on habeas corpus plea filed by Singapore cricketer

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday issued notice to the Pattukkottai All Women Police, on a habeas corpus petition filed by a Singapore cricketer Surendran Chandramohan, seeking direction to produce his wife before the court.



Surendran, who is a Thanjavur native, plays for the Singapore National Cricket Team and had submitted that he and his wife Sneka were in love since 2018. Though Sneka's parents rejected his marriage proposal, as he belonged to a different community, the couple married on December 13, 2020, at a temple in Thanjavur, without her parents' knowledge. Two days after their marriage, Sneka returned to her parents' house.



He claimed that Sneka called him on January 18, 2021, and informed that her parents came to know about their marriage and were coercing her to get married to someone belonging to their caste. He alleged that Sneka has been illegally detained by her parents and apprehended that they might perform honour killing of his wife if she refused to agree to the second marriage.



Further, alleging that the Pattukkottai All Women Police were not acting on his complaint to rescue his wife, he approached the court. A division bench of Justices K Kalyanasundaram and G Ilangovan issued notice to the Pattukkottai police and adjourned the case to January 29.