People seeking bigger homes due to virus?

S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, TN chapter, said most people are now looking for 2.5BHK or 3BHK apartments with balconies.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The average size of apartments in Chennai, which shrunk by 15 per cent in the last five years, increased in 2020 against the backdrop of Covid-19 exigencies, according to a study by Anarock Consultants.Anarock said Chennai saw the average size of apartments increase by 9 per cent — from 1,100 sq ft in 2019 to nearly 1,200 sq ft in 2020. Developers say the trend changed since the Covid-19 outbreak. 

S Sridharan, CREDAI chairman, TN chapter, said most people are now looking for 2.5BHK or 3BHK apartments with balconies. However, he doesn’t believe this is because of Covid exigencies. But Siva Krishnan, India Head-Residential Services’ managing director for Chennai and Coimbatore, said people in Chennai are upgrading to larger houses post-Covid due to work-from-home culture. People want larger homes, and this will drive the demand, he added.

Anarock said the average sizes of apartments in the top seven cities rose by 10 per cent — from 1,050 sq ft in 2019 to  1,150 sq ft in 2020. “Trends from the past four years indicate average apartment sizes were reducing year on year since 2016. The year 2017 saw the maximum yearly decline of 13 per cent in average apartment sizes in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata — from 1,440 sq ft in 2016 to nearly 1,260 sq ft in 2017.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property Consultants, said, “The main reasons apartment sizes reduced in the previous years were affordability and Millennials’ preference for low-maintenance homes... The year 2020 saw an almost immediate reversal of buyer preferences. With the accent suddenly being on accommodating the work-from-home and learn-from-home culture, flat sizes began increasing for the first time in four years.”

