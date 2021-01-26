STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TANKER Foundation honours nephrologists

The minister also presented awards to researchers, senior nephrologists and doctors for their service and contribution to society.

Published: 26th January 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Nandita Arun receiving the KV George Kootukulam TANKER Foundation Young Researcher award of `2 lakh with a citation and medallion

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma Mini Clinics were launched with an aim of making healthcare available in every one km radius, said K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation 28th Annual Charity and Awards Nite on Monday, Pandiarajan said, Tamil Nadu is the only State with a six-tier medical care after the setting up of Amma Mini Clinics.

It was the dream of Amma’s (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) to make hospital available within one-km radius and it is being made a reality, he said.Speaking about medical facilities in the State, the minister said that during the pandemic the government hospitals stood up to the challenges and treated majority of the cases. Tamil Nadu had built a culture of working with support of private healthcare facilities to provide services to the people.

The minister also presented awards to researchers, senior nephrologists and doctors for their service and contribution to society.The awards ceremony started with S V Venkatesan and Malathi Venkatesan, TANKER Foundation, memorial lecture by professor Nithya S Krishnan, consultant transplant nephrologist, NHS Trust, UK. The professor spoke on “My Journey in Nephrology from Chennai to UK”.

The La Renon Tanker Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr S C Dash, Bhubaneswar, and Dr Nammalwar, Chennai, for their exemplary work in the field of nephrology. The award carries a prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion each.

Two of the awardees Dr Nithya Krishnan and B R Nammalwar, retired paediatric nephrologists from the Institute of Child Health, returned the award money to the Foundation to enable it to offer subsidised dialysis to poor patients.

The Foundation also honoured Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and 23 other members from the Institute for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. The TANKER also launched a new website during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Bruno Fernandes' stunning free-kick inflicted more misery on Liverpool as Manchester United progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a thrilling 3-2 win at Old Trafford on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Manchester United vs Liverpool FA Cup clash: As it happened, in pictures
Many popular Hindi songs arouse the feeling of patriotism and pride in people. Bollywood has time and again showcased the struggle for freedom through movies and series. This Republic Day listen to these patriotic songs that will awaken the spirit of patr
Republic Day 2021 | 'Teri Mitti' to 'Sandese Aate Hai': Check out the list of most patriotic songs from Bollywood
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp