TANKER Foundation honours nephrologists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amma Mini Clinics were launched with an aim of making healthcare available in every one km radius, said K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Kidney Research (TANKER) Foundation 28th Annual Charity and Awards Nite on Monday, Pandiarajan said, Tamil Nadu is the only State with a six-tier medical care after the setting up of Amma Mini Clinics.

It was the dream of Amma’s (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) to make hospital available within one-km radius and it is being made a reality, he said.Speaking about medical facilities in the State, the minister said that during the pandemic the government hospitals stood up to the challenges and treated majority of the cases. Tamil Nadu had built a culture of working with support of private healthcare facilities to provide services to the people.

The minister also presented awards to researchers, senior nephrologists and doctors for their service and contribution to society.The awards ceremony started with S V Venkatesan and Malathi Venkatesan, TANKER Foundation, memorial lecture by professor Nithya S Krishnan, consultant transplant nephrologist, NHS Trust, UK. The professor spoke on “My Journey in Nephrology from Chennai to UK”.

The La Renon Tanker Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr S C Dash, Bhubaneswar, and Dr Nammalwar, Chennai, for their exemplary work in the field of nephrology. The award carries a prize of `1 lakh, a citation and a gold medallion each.

Two of the awardees Dr Nithya Krishnan and B R Nammalwar, retired paediatric nephrologists from the Institute of Child Health, returned the award money to the Foundation to enable it to offer subsidised dialysis to poor patients.

The Foundation also honoured Dr E Theranirajan, Dean, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and 23 other members from the Institute for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic. The TANKER also launched a new website during the event.