TN celebrates 72nd Republic Day with gaiety; Governor unfurls Tricolour, CM presents awards

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Acrobatic display of motorbikes by the State police, traditional cultural programmes from various States, pageantry procession of floats by government departments and ceremonial march past of contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force, Greater Chennai Police, and others marked the 72nd Republic Day celebrations on Marina today.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who presented State awards to many achievers. Though the State government had advised students and elders to stay away from Republic Day events due to Corona threat, a sizable number of the general public turned to Marina to witness the celebrations.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Edappadi Palaniswami and others salute

the national flag at the Republic day event in Chennai.

(Photo | EPS/ P Jawahar)



At around 8 a.m., the Governor and the Chief Minister drove past the invitees’ enclosures and exchanged Republic Day greetings with the public. A low-lying Indian Air Force helicopter showered rose petals when the Governor unfurled the National Flag. The Governor also took the salute of 30 contingents of Army, Navy and Air Force, CRPF, CIST, RPF, Greater Chennai Police, and others.

Acrobatic display of motorbikes by the State police, cultural programmes including Dollu Kunitha dance, Karnataka, Lambadi and Gussadi dances of Telangana, Thiruvathirakali dance, Kerala, Badhai dance, Rathwa dance of Gujarat and Silambattam and Karagam from Tamil Nadu were among the highlights of the celebrations.

As many as 17 departments of the State government paraded their achievements and welfare schemes being implemented for the people through their floats. The floats by Health and Police departments won the first prize while Rural Development Depart got the second prize. Tourism and Information Technology departments won the third prize for the floats.

The Chief Minister presented C Narayanasamy Naidu award for highest productivity in rice to G Selvakumar, North Srivilliputhur village, Virudhunagar district. Besides, four best performing farmer producer companies have also received awards on the occasion.

The Chief Minister presented Gandhi Adigal Police Medal to four police personnel - T Magudeeswari, Inspector, Prohibition Enforcement Wing, St Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai police; N Selvaraju, Inspector, Central Investigation Unit, Salem Zone; S Shunmuganathan, Head Constable, Srivilliputhur Taluk Police Station, Virudhunagar district and S Rajasekaran, Head Constable, Central Investigation Unit, Thiruvannamalai district.

Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal, Deputy Speaker V Jayaraman, State ministers, judges from Madras High Court, diplomats from consulates of various countries, MPs and MLAs took part in the Republic Day celebrations.