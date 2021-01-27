CM must apologise to farmers: Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday trained his guns on AIADMK MPs for supporting the three farm laws in Rajya Sabha and said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami should apologise to the farmers. Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a private event in the city, Stalin said the Chief Minister has been justifying AIADMK’s stand on the three laws.

“The CM has been reprimanding people who are against the three farm laws. I demand Palaniswami to tender an apology to the agitating farmers.”

Further, Stalin condemned the Union government, saying that it used administrative powers to suppress farmers who were staging peaceful protest in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 people, a majority of them members of the Rajini Makkal Mandram, joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin on the day.