STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coast Guard DG first to receive PVSM honour

A fifth batch officer of the ICG who joined service in January 1984, Natarajan played a pivotal role post 26/11 when the country was recovering from one of the worst terrorist attacks on its soil.

Published: 27th January 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) director general Krishnaswamy Natarajan, an alumnus of Madras University, became the first ICG officer to be honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), a prestigious presidential award. 

Natarajan, who took over as the 23rd Chief of ICG on June 30, 2019, had done his initial schooling in Chennai and holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University and is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

A fifth batch officer of the ICG who joined service in January 1984, Natarajan played a pivotal role post 26/11 when the country was recovering from one of the worst terrorist attacks on its soil. His moment of reckoning came during that period, when as the Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans), on being elevated to Flag Rank, he spearheaded the Staff Division of Policy and Plans at the ICG headquarters and was instrumental in giving a major fillip to the overall growth of ICG in terms of setting up of additional 20 stations, 10 Air Establishments, two Regional Headquarters and two Seaboard Headquarters.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General on August 16, 2020 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard). His apex watch of the sensitive Western seafront saw a surge in major operations that included apprehension of 1.5 tonnes of narcotics, mass rescue operations during cyclones, humanitarian assistance during natural calamities and focussed Coastal Security Operations. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Coast Guard
India Matters
Colonel B Santosh Babu, who laid down his life fighting the Chinese.
Posthumously Mahavir Chakra  for Galwan valley hero Col Santosh Babu
For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)
'Wealth made by 100 richest Indians during pandemic can give 13.8 cr poorest Rs 94,000 each'
Employees prepare themselves before getting inside a lab where Covishield, AstraZeneca-Oxford's Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine is being manufactured, at India's Serum Institute. (Photo | AFP)
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
The Bombay High Court. (File Photo| PTI)
Groping minor without 'skin-to-skin' contact not sexual assault: Bombay High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tractor trolleys of farmers parked at Kundli border during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws in Kundli near Sonipat District. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Chalo: With tableaux against agri laws, farmers march to capital for Republic Day kisan parade
COVID persistence may lead to regional strains with improved fitness: Study
Gallery
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
After 60 days of protesting and 11 meetings with government, the farmers entered Delhi city after a planned Tractors' rally went out of hand. With Delhi police restricting their entry, clashes broke and in the melee, one farmer died. In picture, farmers i
In Pics | After over 60 days of wait, protesting farmers enter Delhi on Republic Day amidst chaos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp