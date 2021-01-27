Coast Guard DG first to receive PVSM honour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) director general Krishnaswamy Natarajan, an alumnus of Madras University, became the first ICG officer to be honoured with Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), a prestigious presidential award.

Natarajan, who took over as the 23rd Chief of ICG on June 30, 2019, had done his initial schooling in Chennai and holds a Masters Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University and is also an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

A fifth batch officer of the ICG who joined service in January 1984, Natarajan played a pivotal role post 26/11 when the country was recovering from one of the worst terrorist attacks on its soil. His moment of reckoning came during that period, when as the Deputy Director General (Policy and Plans), on being elevated to Flag Rank, he spearheaded the Staff Division of Policy and Plans at the ICG headquarters and was instrumental in giving a major fillip to the overall growth of ICG in terms of setting up of additional 20 stations, 10 Air Establishments, two Regional Headquarters and two Seaboard Headquarters.

The Flag Officer was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General on August 16, 2020 and took over the reins as Coast Guard Commander (Western Seaboard). His apex watch of the sensitive Western seafront saw a surge in major operations that included apprehension of 1.5 tonnes of narcotics, mass rescue operations during cyclones, humanitarian assistance during natural calamities and focussed Coastal Security Operations.