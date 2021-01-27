Madurai man arrested for raping step-daughter, infecting her with HIV

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A 50-year-old man was arrested by T Kallupatti police on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old step-daughter, impregnating her and infecting her with HIV.

Madurai Child Welfare Committee Member B Pandiarajan, the complainant, said that the girl's father had died and that she had been under the care of her mother and elder sister. Her mother remarried a man from Vannivelampatti some 12 years ago. The man allegedly sexually assaulted the girl after she attained puberty four months ago. The girl is now 3.5 months pregnant and HIV positive.

"The girl is undergoing treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai," Pandiarajan said.

According to Peraiyur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mathiyalagan, the issue came to light after the child was taken to the GRH when she developed some health issues. Her mother was reportedly unaware of her husband's alleged actions until doctors informed her that the child was pregnant.

Mathiyalagan said doctors have confirmed that the child tested positive for HIV. Doctors then tested the step-father and mother and found both to be HIV positive. Officials are yet to investigate if the accused had sexually assaulted the older step-daughter as well.