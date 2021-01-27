STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry DMK makes it clear that it’s upset with Congress

The DMK has exhorted its ally Congress to introspect the stance and policies of its government.

Published: 27th January 2021

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The DMK has exhorted its ally Congress to introspect the stance and policies of its government. “People are quitting the Congress on a daily basis, and the government must assess and address the reason behind it,” said DMK (South) convener R Siva. 

Addressing a party function on Monday night. “If it fails, the party will be in deep trouble.” Siva said the DMK desires to go it alone in Puducherry in the upcoming elections, to usher in change in the UT.

“However, as per the advise of MK Stalin, and considering the situation in TN, we have dropped that idea,” Siva said, hinting that the alliance with the Congress will continue this time too.  

“The DMK has not been in power in the UT for the last 25 years. But, the Congress, which has been ruling for the last five years, is seeing many leave the party,” he said.  

