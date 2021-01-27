Tamil Nadu reports 512 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths, vaccinates 8,086 people 

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 512 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,36,315 and toll to 12,333. As part of its COVID vaccination drive, the State vaccinated 8,086 people on Wednesday against a capacity to vaccinate 17,900 people.

Chennai reported 159 cases and four deaths. With 162 patients being discharged in the city after treatment, the capital now has 1,603 active cases.

Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 28, 21 and 26 cases respectively. While Perambalur district reported zero new cases, 23 districts reported less than 10 cases on the day.

Two passengers from Delhi, who travelled to the state by air, and three passengers, two from Karnataka and one from Bihar, who travelled by road, tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all 26 people who had tested positive after returning from the United Kingdom, as well as 20 of their positive contacts, have been discharged following treatment.

Tamil Nadu tested 56,098 samples and 55,910 people on the day. After 564 people were discharged, the State had 4,676 active cases. Among the deceased, only one did not have a comorbid condition.

Meanwhile, according to Health Department data on vaccinations, of the 8,086 people who received the shots on Wednesday, 7,885 received Covishield and 201 received Covaxin.

Till date 2,05,800 people in Tamil Nadu have been vaccinated against coronavirus. The Health Department conducted vaccinations with Covaxin at six centres, and with Covishield at 173 sites on the day.