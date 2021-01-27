STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN Opposition condemns attack on farmers in Delhi

Leaders of various political parties of the State on Tuesday condemned police personnel for lathicharging farmers who have been staging a protest against farm laws.  

Published: 27th January 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers and their supporters remove barricades during the tractor rally near Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties of the State on Tuesday condemned police personnel for lathicharging farmers who have been staging a protest against farm laws. DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday stated that the indifferent and lethargic attitude of the Union government led to the protest of the farmers at New Delhi.

He charged that the Union government is considering the more than 30 crore farmers as enemies. He further urged, “The Prime Minister should hold talks with farmers without any delay. The Union government should repeal the three farm laws which have been rejected by the farmers”.

Congress State unit president KS Alagiri stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take full responsibility for the attack on the farmers, who have been staging peaceful protests for the last two months.   CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan urged that all political parties and democratic forces should raise their voice against the police attack on farmers.   

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan urged the Union Home Minister to tender his apology for the attack on the farmers and take responsibility for the attack. And the Union government should take steps to repeal the three farm laws.  MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TVK president T Velmurugan and many others have also condemned the police attack on farmers. 

VCK leader urges Centre to apologize
MDMK general secretary Vaiko, TVK president T Velmurugan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran and others have also condemned the police attack on farmers

