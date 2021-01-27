VIT honours 75 Covid warriors

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, honoured Corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, for their selfless service during the Covid-19 pandemic period, during the Republic Day function held at Vellore campus on Tuesday.

VIT vice-president GV Selvam hoisted the national flag and honoured 75 persons, including Corona warriors and security personnel from VIT, who had helped the police department during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown. VIT’s security personnel were involved in various activities helping the police department during the lockdown period, a release issued by VIT stated.

VIT Vice-Chancellor Dr Rambabu Kodali, Registrar K Sathiyanarayanan and Director of Students Welfare Dr Amit B Mahindrakar were also present at the event.