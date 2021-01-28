Coimbatore: Duo denies Dalits entry to temple, apologises

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two caste Hindus who stopped a Dalit family from entering a temple were made to tender a letter of apology on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ara Arularasu, however, ruled out caste discrimination and said villagers stopped the family allegedly because they did not belong to the locality.

The issue came to light after R Kamatchi of NGGO Colony, lodged a complaint in Thudiyalur police station. She stated that she visited Karupparayan Temple in Balaji Nagar with her son and his family on January 25 but was refused entry by a man and woman as were Dalits. “We offered prayers by standing outside the temple and returned home,” Kamatchi said.

Kamatchi added that the situation was not the same until three months ago. “Earlier, the temple did not have a proper building and all devotees offered prayers standing in the open space. Based on Kamatchi’s complaint, police inquired representatives of caste Hindu community and found her claims to be true.

Following police intervention, caste Hindus agreed to allow Dalits inside temple. The duo who denied entry the family were made to submit letter of apology, sources said. Arularasu said, “The family was denied entry by a few locals who thought they were outsiders and sought details. Besides, people from both communities have agreed to make pongal together at temple on Friday following negotiations. So, there is no caste angle in this issue.”