STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore: Duo denies Dalits entry to temple, apologises

Two caste Hindus who stopped a Dalit family from entering a temple were made to tender a letter of apology on Wednesday.

Published: 28th January 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

caste. caste violence. casteism. dalit

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Two caste Hindus who stopped a Dalit family from entering a temple were made to tender a letter of apology on Wednesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ara Arularasu, however, ruled out caste discrimination and said villagers stopped the family allegedly because they did not belong to the locality.

The issue came to light after R Kamatchi of NGGO Colony, lodged a complaint in Thudiyalur police station. She stated that she visited Karupparayan Temple in Balaji Nagar with her son and his family on January 25 but was refused entry by a man and woman as were Dalits. “We offered prayers by standing outside the temple and returned home,” Kamatchi said.

Kamatchi added that the situation was not the same until three months ago. “Earlier, the temple did not have a proper building and all devotees offered prayers standing in the open space. Based on Kamatchi’s complaint, police inquired representatives of caste Hindu community and found her claims to be true.

Following police intervention, caste Hindus agreed to allow Dalits inside temple. The duo who denied entry the family were made to submit letter of apology, sources said. Arularasu said, “The family was denied entry by a few locals who thought they were outsiders and sought details. Besides, people from both communities have agreed to make pongal together at temple on Friday following negotiations. So, there is no caste angle in this issue.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalit family Caste discrimination
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp