EPS to open Jaya’s Poes Garden residence as memorial on Thursday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will open the Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as a memorial on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. However, the memorial will not be thrown open to the public without the leave of the Madras High Court.

Passing the interim orders on separate pleas moved by Jaya’s heirs J Deepa and J Deepak challenging the acquisition of the Poes Garden residence to convert it as a memorial, Justice N Seshasayee said, “Once the function is over, the district collector, or an official who has the custody of the keys of the entire premises shall hand over the same to the registrar general of this court, since the valuable movables of Jayalalithaa to which the petitioners are now the heirs, must be valued.”

Till the function is over, the custodian of the keys shall hold them, and is accountable to this court, the court added. The Judge also pointed out that the State government should have refrained from opening the memorial as petitions pertaining to the issue were pending disposal. The verdict also said, “Holding the function on January 28 will not in any way confer any right to the government, nor deprive the petitioners of their right in the subject matter of the writ petitions.”

“The main gate to the premises of Veda Nilayam alone can be opened during the function. The building shall not be opened at any time, even during the function, since taking the inventory of the movables and their valuation is not yet complete,” Justice N Seshasayee said and added that the right, title and the interest of the heirs of the late chief minister cannot be marginalised.

Since the government has notified its intent to declare open the residence as a memorial in a function on January 28, Deepa and Deepak wanted the court to restrain the same. Reserving adjudication on the primary challenge to February 24, Justice Seshasayee said that no flex banners or obstructive hoardings shall be placed, and that the city police commissioner is directed to ensure that no undue inconvenience is caused to those who live in the locality.

List of properties in Veda Nilayam

● Gold (14 items): 4 kg and 372 grams

● Silver (867 items): 601 kg and 424 grams

● Silver Items (Small Utensils): 162 items

● Televisions: 11

● Refrigerators: 10

● Air conditioners: 38

● Furniture (except kitchen racks): 556

● Kitchen utensils: 6,514

● Kitchen racks and furniture: 12

● Cutlery items (showcase): 1,055

● Pooja utensils: 15

● Dress materials, towels, bed sheets, other cloth items, pillow covers, curtains, footwear: 10,438

● Telephones and mobile phones: 29

● Kitchen electrical items: 221

● Electrical accessories: 251

● Books: 8,376

● Mementos: 394

● Documents like license, court documents and IT statements: 653

● Stationery items: 253

● Furnishing accessories: 1,712

● Carry cases (suit cases): 65

● Cosmetic items: 108

● Clocks: 6

● Canon xerox machine: 1

● Laser printer: 1

● Miscellaneous items: 959

● Total number of items: 32,721