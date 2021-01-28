STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS to open Jaya’s Poes Garden residence as memorial on Thursday

However, the memorial will not be thrown open to the public without the leave of the Madras High Court.   

Published: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

A four-year-old file picture of former CM J Jayalalithaa’s residence Veda Nilayam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will open the Poes Garden residence of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa as a memorial on Thursday in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.  However, the memorial will not be thrown open to the public without the leave of the Madras High Court.   

Passing the interim orders on separate pleas moved by Jaya’s heirs J Deepa and J Deepak challenging the acquisition of the Poes Garden residence to convert it as a memorial, Justice N Seshasayee said, “Once the function is over, the district collector, or an official who has the custody of the keys of the entire premises shall hand over the same to the registrar general of this court, since the valuable movables of Jayalalithaa to which the petitioners are now the heirs, must be valued.”

Till the function is over, the custodian of the keys shall hold them, and is accountable to this court, the court added. The Judge also pointed out that the State government should have refrained from opening the memorial as petitions pertaining to the issue were pending disposal. The verdict also said, “Holding the function on January 28 will not in any way confer any right to the government, nor deprive the petitioners of their right in the subject matter of the writ petitions.”

“The main gate to the premises of Veda Nilayam alone can be opened during the function. The building shall not be opened at any time, even during the function, since taking the inventory of the movables and their valuation is not yet complete,” Justice N Seshasayee said and added that the right, title and the interest of the heirs of the late chief minister cannot be marginalised.

Since the government has notified its intent to declare open the residence as a memorial in a function on January 28, Deepa and Deepak wanted the court to restrain the same. Reserving adjudication on the primary challenge to February 24, Justice Seshasayee said that no flex banners or obstructive hoardings shall be placed, and that the city police commissioner is directed to ensure that no undue inconvenience is caused to those who live in the locality.

List of properties in Veda Nilayam
● Gold (14 items): 4 kg and 372 grams
● Silver (867 items): 601 kg and 424 grams
● Silver Items (Small Utensils): 162 items
● Televisions: 11
● Refrigerators: 10
● Air conditioners: 38
● Furniture (except kitchen racks): 556
● Kitchen utensils: 6,514
● Kitchen racks and furniture: 12
● Cutlery items (showcase): 1,055
● Pooja utensils: 15
● Dress materials, towels, bed sheets, other cloth items, pillow covers, curtains, footwear: 10,438
● Telephones and mobile phones: 29
● Kitchen electrical items: 221
● Electrical accessories: 251
● Books: 8,376
● Mementos: 394
● Documents like license, court documents and IT statements: 653
● Stationery items: 253
● Furnishing accessories: 1,712
● Carry cases (suit cases): 65
● Cosmetic items: 108
● Clocks: 6
● Canon xerox machine: 1
● Laser printer:  1
● Miscellaneous items: 959
● Total number of items: 32,721

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami J Jayalalithaa Poes Garden
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp