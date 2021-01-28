STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

In loving memory of late J Jayalalithaa

Crowds from across the State converge on Marina Beach for the inauguration of a memorial for former CM J Jayalalithaa

Published: 28th January 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By CP Balasubramanyam
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections, the AIADMK flaunted its might on Wednesday as a sea of cadre from across the State were present at Marina Beach on Wednesday to participate in the grand inauguration of the memorial for party behemoth late J Jayalalithaa.

The first and the largest gathering organised by the party in the last 10 months, since the Covid-19 outbreak, evoked a sense of pride among the cadre. They greeted each other jubilantly to witness the historic event.

Every time Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami commented about the party’s success in the elections, cadre near the venue and those following the speech with the help of LCD monitors and speakers shouted slogans and heaped praises on the party leadership for their service.

Huge influx
Waves of supporters made their way to the venue since Tuesday night and slept on the lawns near the beach. The crowd swelled and saturated the venue way before the event commenced, and the influx continued even after the programme concluded around 12.30 pm. 

Suresh Kumar, a supporter from Arani, who was stuck in traffic near Purusaiwalkam, said his team started around 5 am and yet couldn’t reach the venue in time. Arterial roads in the city were packed with private buses and minivans — painted in striking colours and fitted with musical horns — causing traffic jams since morning.

‘Shows EPS-OPS popularity’
Many cadre with whom Express spoke to reminisced the days when ‘Amma’ (Jayalalithaa) used to pull such crowds, and said the present party leaders, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, have proven their mettle.

M Selvi, a supporter from Udumalaipettai in Tirupur district, said the large turnout is indicative of the popularity of both leaders. However, A Rajendran, a functionary from Lalgudi town of Tiruchirapalli, said not just the crowd, but even the sentiment among voters is in favour of the party.

“Look at the schemes brought out by the AIADMK government. People have got so many freebies, including the recent Pongal gift. There is no water and power scarcity,” he said. Both of them exuded confidence that the party would win the Assembly elections and form the government.

While many AIADMK supporters avoided questions on whether the influence former party member VK Sasikala is likely to exert in the run-up to the elections, some confidently said she is a “non-entity and her release makes no difference to the party’s prospects.”

A union secretary from a southern district, who did not wish to be named, said the party would not have invited such a large number of supporters on the day of Sasikala’s release if the leadership was insecure about the impact she could have on party affairs. “She does not have much influence in the party and the leadership has time and again stated this,” he said.

Hectic day for the police
Around 5,000 police personnel from various districts were deployed to manage the crowd. It was a hectic day for them

Chennai Corporation workers were sent to spot immediately for a clean-up drive after the event As the crowd was massive, the uniformed personnel had a tough time ensuring free flow of traffic in and around the area

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK J Jayalalithaa TN Elections TN assembly elections
India Matters
A medic vaccinates a beneficiary with Covaxin vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive against COVID-19 in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
'Next-gen' Covid vaccines may be needed to tackle emerging variants: Scientists
The SOPs, as updated from time to time, have been prescribed for various activities. (Representational Photo)
Swimming pools for all, more can go to cinema halls: MHA guidelines
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)
One lakh trained NCC cadets will serve in coastal, border areas: PM Modi
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested for 'insensitive' remarks against Hindu deities and Union Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | Munawar Faruqui YouTube)
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's bail plea rejected by MP High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers surround the body of a fellow protestor who died at ITO during the tractor parade on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Protesting farmer dies as tractor overturns at ITO: Delhi Police
TN CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM Panneerselvam pay respects after opening Jayalalithaa memorial in Chennai. (Photo | EPS/P Jawahar)
Jayalalithaa’s Phoenix-themed memorial inaugurated in Chennai by Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami
Gallery
A 26-year-old woman who pushed for legal changes so she could speak out about being a survivor of sexual abuse has been named Australian of the Year for her advocacy work on behalf of abuse survivors. Grace Tame was presented with the award at a ceremony
Australian of the Year: Check out sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame's speech that broke the Internet
Indian Railway Protection Force dog squad displays skills during Republic Day celebrations at RRC grounds in Secunderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
72nd Republic Day celebration in full swing across India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp