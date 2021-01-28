STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perambalur : Water breaches tank, harvest-ready crops in 70 acres submerged

More than 70 acres of harvest-ready crops were inundated by water that breached through walls of a irrigation tank in Arasalur village near Perambalur on Wednesday.

Water breaching the damaged banks of an irrigation tank in Arasalur village near Perambalur on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: More than 70 acres of harvest-ready crops were inundated by water that breached through walls of a irrigation tank in Arasalur village near Perambalur on Wednesday. Locals alleged that the inundation was owing to the negligence of PWD officials.   

The irrigation tank in Arasalur irrigates more than 100 acres of agricultural lands and the tank was brimming after the recent rainfall. Villagers alerted PWD officials after noticing water breaching from the tank. Despite efforts by officials, the breach grew bigger and the water inundated the fields.         

Speaking to TNIE, Prasanth, a farmer from Arasalur, said, “The incident was caused by two factors. More than 40 per cent of the tank’s area was encroached upon by miscreants and despite submitting several petitions, the encroachments were not removed. Had the encroachments been cleared, the water might not have breached.

The second reason is delayed action on part of the PWD officials in sealing the primary breach which led to overflow.”  Farmers said that the newly planted paddy saplings can be saved after the water drains out. As several acres of harvest-ready paddy and maize crops are in danger, farmers are taking steps to save the crops with the help of the department.  

Official sources said that despite taking enough steps, water breached through the weak portions of the bank. Walls of the irrigation tank will be strengthened.

