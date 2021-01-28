Pollachi sex abuse: One more victim testifies

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mahila Court has recorded the statement given by one more victim in the Pollachi serial sexual assault and extortion case. According to sources, the victim appeared before Judge (in-charge) N Thilageshwari on January 22 and registered her statement.

Already, four victims have testified against the suspects. Eight persons – K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Rishwanth, N Sathish, T Vasanthakumar and R Manivannan, K Arulanantham, T Haron Paul and P Babu – have so far been arrested in the case.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault by one of the accused on a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. After a case was registered based on the victim’s complaint, a few more videos of sexual assaults surfaced. The agency had filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in May 2019.

The case was investigated by the Coimbatore district police before it was transferred to the Crime Branch - CID. Later, the State government transferred the case to the CBI.