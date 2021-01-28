STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pollachi sex abuse: One more victim testifies

Mahila Court has recorded the statement given by one more victim in the Pollachi serial sexual assault and extortion case.

POCSO

Express Illustrations

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Mahila Court has recorded the statement given by one more victim in the Pollachi serial sexual assault and extortion case. According to sources, the victim appeared before Judge (in-charge) N Thilageshwari on January 22 and registered her statement.

Already, four victims have testified against the suspects. Eight persons – K Thirunavukkarasu, N Sabarirajan alias Rishwanth, N Sathish, T Vasanthakumar and R Manivannan, K Arulanantham, T Haron Paul and P Babu – have so far been arrested in the case.

The case pertains to the alleged sexual assault by one of the accused on a 19-year-old girl near Pollachi on February 12, 2019. After a case was registered based on the victim’s complaint, a few more videos of sexual assaults surfaced. The agency had filed a charge-sheet against the five accused in May 2019.

The case was investigated by the Coimbatore district police before it was transferred to the Crime Branch - CID. Later, the State government transferred the case to the CBI.

