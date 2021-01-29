Delaying quota for Vanniyars is gross injustice: PMK president

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Urging the State government to decide soon on the demand for a 20 per cent reservation for Vanniyar community, PMK president GK Mani on Thursday termed the delay as gross injustice.

“We have conducted five phases of protests. The sixth phase will be held on Friday. It is going to be a different type of protest,” he told reporters in Vellore.

“Vanniyar community is the largest among the backward communities. So, we deserve 20 per cent quota,” he added. Mani said that he had modified the demand to internal reservation for Vanniyars within the MBC quota.