DMDK, famed for keeping allies waiting, now fears being dropped

In its 15 years, the DMDK has faced three Assembly and parliamentary general elections. In that time, its tactic has been to drag out alliance talks right to the end. 

Published: 29th January 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

DMDK chief Vijayakant

DMDK chief A Vijayakant (File Photo | EPS)

By S Kumaresan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the run-up to the 2014 parliamentary election, the BJP in Tamil Nadu was reportedly forced to prepare two banners for a key public meeting - one with DMDK chief Vijayakant’s picture and one without -- as the actor-turned-politician drew out alliance talks till the very end. In sharp contrast, party treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant’s recent demand that its ally, the AIADMK, finalise alliance talks has signalled the end of an era. 

Premalatha’s exhortation has sent shock waves among the party's cadres, who have understood her demand as stemming from fear that the DMDK will be left to face the 2021 assembly polls without an alliance with a major party.

In its 15 years, the DMDK has faced three assembly and parliamentary general elections. In that time, its tactic has been to drag out alliance talks right to the last minute, keeping all in suspense. The party has made lofty claims to “forming an alliance only with god and the people”. But, in the last 10 days, Premalatha has not once, but twice, urged the ruling AIADMK to begin seat-sharing talks with them.

A former state-level functionary of the DMDK pointed out that Premalatha had, till mid-January, maintained, as is customary, that Vijayakant would make a decision on alliances after eliciting the views of party functionaries. “But, then she has started urging the AIADMK to commence the talks at the earliest. It clearly shows that the party fears being deserted by the AIADMK and it has no chance at joining the DMK or going it alone,” he said.

A former DMDK MLA argued that even at such a critical juncture, Premalatha had hailed ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala. “Despite knowing the party's strength and vote-transferring capability, the AIADMK hasn't given adequate respect. Sensing trouble in their silence, Premalatha has openly surrendered,” he said. In his view, Vijayakant ought to openly declare that the party remains in the AIADMK-led alliance. “Only then will the ruling party consider it,” he said.

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan, recalling the 2014 incident with the BJP, pointed out that in 2016, the party kept the DMK waiting. “Ahead of the 2016 assembly polls, late DMK chief M Karunanidhi took several efforts to bring them into the DMK-led alliance, openly claiming that the fruit (DMDK) will fall into the (DMK's) milk bowl. But, instead they formed the People's Welfare Alliance,” he said.

“But those days are gone. With no cadre strength and limited capability to transfer votes, it is the DMDK that has now been left waiting,” he said.

However, one former DMDK MLA candidate differed. “Our party has appointed in-charges for 234 assembly constituencies and election in-charges for zonal level. This is a crucial election as we haven't had electoral success since 2011. If seat-sharing talks are completed in advance, we can start working in the constituencies allocated to us,” he claimed. This is why Premalatha had urged the AIADMK to come to the negotiation table, he said. “We are always ready to face elections, with or without an alliance,” he said.

