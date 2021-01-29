STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Encounter should strike fear in hearts of criminals, says Mayiladuthurai SP

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Mayiladuthurai SP N Shreenatha said Wednesday's encounter at Sirkazhi should strike a fear in the hearts of antisocial elements.

Published: 29th January 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The jewellery items recovered from the robbers displayed before the magistrate on Thursday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI: Police have advised jewellers to take precautions while transporting jewels and store footage of  surveillance equipment on cloud or at places which cannot be easily noticed by anti-social elements planning a heist.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, Mayiladuthurai SP N Shreenatha said Wednesday’s encounter at Sirkazhi should strike a fear in the hearts of antisocial elements.  “Jewellers should attach tracking equipment like GPS in their vehicles and bags used to transport jewellery.

They should employ security personnel at their house and shop. Jewellers should keep storing devices connected to CCTV cameras in adjacent building or store the data on cloud so that it remains invisible to the eyes of assailants.”

On Wednesday, armed robbers brutally assaulted the family of jeweller Dhanraj Choudary (52) in Sirkazhi and took away 12 kg of gold and over `6.7 cash. They killed Dhanraj’s wife Asha (45) and son Akhil (28), and also injured the jeweller and his daughter-in-law.

Hours later, the police killed a suspect in an encounter and arrested three of his accomplices. “The accused were prepared to commit murders if needed. This encounter should strike a fear in the hearts of antisocial elements planning such crimes,” Shreenatha said.

