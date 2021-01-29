From today ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUVANNAMALAI: DMK president MK Stalin is all set to launch his ambitious ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’ outreach programme, aimed at garnering support ahead of the Assembly polls, in Tiruvannamalai on Friday.

Party’s Tiruvannamalai South district unit leader and former minister EV Velu has been making arrangements for the event at Kalaignar Arangam on Tiruvannamalai-Thirukovilur road. Special counters will open at the venue from 8 am for registering petitions.

Stalin will address the public and assure to take action on their petitions within 100 days if the party wins. “Our party president will reach the venue at 10 am to interact with the people and collect their petitions.

Everyone from the four nearby Assembly constituencies is welcome to take part in the programme,” Velu said. Representatives of the business community, entrepreneurs, private firm employees and labourers are expected to join the programme.

Later, Stalin will address a similar function in Arni in the evening. As per schedule, the DMK chief will visit Vellore and Ranipet districts on Saturday, Thiruvallur district on Sunday, Krishnagiri district on Monday morning, and Dharmapuri district on Monday afternoon.

Hunger strike

Chennai: The DMK has decided to observe hunger strike at Mada street in Thiruvanmiyur on Friday to condemn the SL Navy for killing four TN fishermen last week. Party’s Chennai South secretary Ma Subramaniyan said, “We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to condemn the island nation government and also announce `5 crore solatium for victims’ families.”