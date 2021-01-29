STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA to start hunger strike

MBBS exam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Members of the Indian Medical Association will start relay hunger strike from February 1 to 14 against the Central Council of Indian Medicine notification allowing a stream of Ayurveda practitioners to perform certain surgeries including cataract.

IMA said, it will start “Save Healthcare India Movement” across the country. It will launch massive awareness drive against “mixopathy”, mixing of Indian and modern medicine. “Local branches will have hunger strike centres. IMA members will be on relay hunger strike at more than 50 places across the country. Women doctors will go on hunger strike all across the nation on February 7,” the release said.

On the last day of the fasting, IMA will launch “Capital Chalo” movements in each State capital. IMA has instructed its medical students network, junior doctors network, IMA women’s wing, IMA hospital board, in service doctors, medical colleges to participate. “IMA will fight this war for safeguarding healthcare of our country,” the release concluded.

