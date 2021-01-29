STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe conforms impersonation by Alanganallur jallikattu winner

“During the inquiry, the RDO of Madurai V Muruganandam analysed video footage. Based on it, he submitted a report confirming impersonation,” the Collector said. 

Palamedu Jallikattu

Jallikattu (Photo | EPS)

By Lalitha Ranjani
Express News Service

MADURAI: The inquiry conducted by the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Madurai has confirmed impersonation by the bull tamer who was adjudged the winner of Alanganallur jallikattu, Collector T Anbalagan told TNIE. 

"During the inquiry, the RDO of Madurai V Muruganandam analysed video footage. Based on it, he submitted a report confirming impersonation," the Collector said.  However, the Alanganallur jallikattu organising committee is in no mood to budge as the members refused to re-announce the winner. But, the Collector said that the jallikattu committee is bound to abide by the findings of the RDO inquiry and the members should re-announce the winner as 'foul play' has been confirmed.

The jallikattu landed in controversy last week after the runner-up of event, R Karuppannan (34) from Arittapatti, submitted a petition to the Collector accusing the winner of impersonation.  Karuppannan, the winner of Palamedu jallikattu in 2017, had earlier told TNIE that after entering arena, bull tamer Harikrishnan tamed a few bulls and handed over his jersey to his friend Kannan from Virattipattu. 

“He was neither registered to participate in the event, nor underwent mandatory Covid-19 test. I entered the arena in the fourth round and managed to tame 11 bulls. But, it was announced that I had tamed only nine bulls. In the end, Kannan was adjudged the Best Bull tamer and bagged a car, sponsored by Chief Minister, for ‘taming’ 12 bulls,” he said. Owing to the dispute, the key of the car, which is usually handed over to winner in a function in Chennai, is yet to be given to the winner. 

