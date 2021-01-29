STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will fulfil promises within 100 days of coming to power like my father did, says Stalin 

"I have a plan to convert Tamil Nadu into a developed state," said the DMK leader

Published: 29th January 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president MK Stalin interacting with participants in his ambitious Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin outreach programme kickstarted in Tiruvannamalai on Friday (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Launching his ambitious ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’, an outreach programme aimed at connecting with people from all walks of life, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday assured that he would fulfil all the promises as done by his father M Karunanidhi when he was in power.

Addressing a gathering at Tiruvannamalai, he recalled that Karunanidhi had fulfilled all the poll promises he made during campaigns including free power to farmers, waiver of farm loan to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore and distribution of colour TVs.

“As done by my father, I will fulfil the promises I make within 100 days of coming back to power in the state,” he said.

Stalin recalled his achievements including establishment of self-help groups (SHGs), Hogenakkal and Ramanathapuram combined water supply schemes, Namakku Name scheme and Anna Marumalarchi Scheme, besides playing a key role in bringing several industrial projects when serving as the local administration minister.

“I take pride with arrogance for bringing in all these schemes to the state. Now, I have a plan to convert Tamil Nadu into a developed state,” he noted.

DMK’s Tiruvannamalai South district secretary and former minister EV Velu coordinated the programme held at Kalaignar Arangam on Tiruvannamalai-Thirukovilur Road in the temple town.

Stalin received petitions from several participants. Some of them aired their grievances at the event. They spoke of the sufferings of widows, women and farmers. A few women sought government welfare assistance for subsistence while farmers demanded action for enhancing irrigation facilities to enable agricultural activities. Pleas for infrastructure and transportation were also made during the event.

He promised to fulfil the demands within hundred days of coming back to power.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK TN elections
India Matters
HCL Technologies image used for representation (File Photo | Reuters)
HCL to hold two-day virtual mega job drive at campus near Vijayawada
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Taken COVID-19 jab? Delay pregnancy for at least two months, say doctors
From Left: Rajdeep Sardesai, Shashi Tharoor and Vinod K Jose. (File Photos. YouTube)
FIR against Tharoor, Rajdeep Sardesai  for seditious tweets on farmer's death
President Ram Nath Kovind at Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
'Very unfortunate': Prez  Kovind on R-Day violence as he defends farm laws

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp