Will fulfil promises within 100 days of coming to power like my father did, says Stalin 

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: Launching his ambitious ‘Ungal Thogudhiyil Stalin’, an outreach programme aimed at connecting with people from all walks of life, DMK president MK Stalin on Friday assured that he would fulfil all the promises as done by his father M Karunanidhi when he was in power.

Addressing a gathering at Tiruvannamalai, he recalled that Karunanidhi had fulfilled all the poll promises he made during campaigns including free power to farmers, waiver of farm loan to the tune of Rs 7,000 crore and distribution of colour TVs.

“As done by my father, I will fulfil the promises I make within 100 days of coming back to power in the state,” he said.

Stalin recalled his achievements including establishment of self-help groups (SHGs), Hogenakkal and Ramanathapuram combined water supply schemes, Namakku Name scheme and Anna Marumalarchi Scheme, besides playing a key role in bringing several industrial projects when serving as the local administration minister.

“I take pride with arrogance for bringing in all these schemes to the state. Now, I have a plan to convert Tamil Nadu into a developed state,” he noted.

DMK’s Tiruvannamalai South district secretary and former minister EV Velu coordinated the programme held at Kalaignar Arangam on Tiruvannamalai-Thirukovilur Road in the temple town.

Stalin received petitions from several participants. Some of them aired their grievances at the event. They spoke of the sufferings of widows, women and farmers. A few women sought government welfare assistance for subsistence while farmers demanded action for enhancing irrigation facilities to enable agricultural activities. Pleas for infrastructure and transportation were also made during the event.

He promised to fulfil the demands within hundred days of coming back to power.