EPS seeks release of Rajiv Gandhi assasination case convicts

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and renewed his government’s appeal to release the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He also submitted a fresh representation to the Governor in this regard.

The meeting took place amidst expectations that the Governor would announce his decision on Saturday as the seven-day time given to him by the Supreme Court had ended. Sources said the Governor’s secretary Anandrao V Patil was in New Delhi on Friday in this regard.

Answering queries of reporters after meeting the Governor, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “The Governor said he would take an appropriate decision.” Responding to a question, the Minister charged, “When the DMK was in power, Karunanidhi said only Nalini could be released. However, former CM Jayalalithaa adopted a resolution in the Assembly for the release of all convicts,” he added.