STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

EPS seeks release of Rajiv Gandhi assasination case convicts

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and renewed his government’s appeal to release the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Published: 30th January 2021 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday called on Governor Banwarilal Purohit and renewed his government’s appeal to release the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. He also submitted a fresh representation to the Governor in this regard.

The meeting took place amidst expectations that the Governor would announce his decision on Saturday as the seven-day time given to him by the Supreme Court had ended. Sources said the Governor’s secretary Anandrao V Patil was in New Delhi on Friday in this regard.

Answering queries of reporters after meeting the Governor, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar said, “The Governor said he would take an appropriate decision.” Responding to a question, the Minister charged, “When the DMK was in power, Karunanidhi said only Nalini could be released. However, former CM Jayalalithaa adopted a resolution in the Assembly for the release of all convicts,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case Banwarilal Purohit Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp