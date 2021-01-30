STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Medical Recruitment Board nurses stage protest for service to be regularised

Talks with health secy and minister fail; protesters say they will continue agitation

Published: 30th January 2021 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

Members of the Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board Nurses Empowerment Association stage a protest at Chepauk in Chennai on Friday | Jatin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 4,000 contract nurses, who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) from 2015, staged a protest on Friday, demanding that the Health Department regularise their services. The nurses continued their protest till late in the night after rounds of talks with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and Health Minister V Vijayabaskar failed. Later, they were dispersed by the police. The nurses also said they would continue their protest if their demand is not met.

T Balaguru, State additional secretary of the Empowerment Association, said the Health Department in 2015, through the MRB, recruited over 7,000 nurses and subsequently more nurses were recruited amid the pandemic. “During that time, they were told that their services would be regularised after two years. But over six years have passed and nothing has happened.

After our protest in 2017, around 2,000 people were regularised. We want the rest to also be made permanent staff,” said Balaguru. Nurses from all districts staged a massive protest in 2017 for three days at the DMS campus here. Meanwhile, Vijayabaskar said the matter has been brought to the knowledge of the Chief Minister and their demand will be considered. The nurses will get their chance as the State is establishing 11 additional medical colleges, he further said.

Government nurses protest
Meanwhile, government service nurses also attended duty wearing black badges across Tamil Nadu as a mark of protest. The nurses also assembled at the hospitals and raised slogans on their five charter demands. 

Their main demand is pay parity with nurses of Central government institutions. They also demanded that the health department post more nurses depending on the patient load. They said they would continue to press for their demands.

Protests across State
In Thanjavur too, nurses working in government hospitals wore black badges and staged a protest in front of the Government Raja Mirasdar Government hospital (RMH) on Friday, demanding pay parity with the nurses working in Union government hospitals. 

The protesters also demanded service regularisation of those recruited through the MRB. Similar protests were held at the Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and in Coimbatore.

