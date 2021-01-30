No friction in DMK-Congress alliance, assures Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: There is no rift in the DMK-Congress alliance and everything is fine, DMK MP and the party’s women wing secretary, Kanimozhi, said at a grama sabha meeting in Pudukkottai on Friday.

Reports of fissures in the alliance in Puducherry had surfaced in the past two weeks. Hitting out at the AIADMK government here, Kanimozhi said,

“The government has failed to protect women and young girls. When Jayalalithaa was the CM, she opposed NEET and the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana.

But the current government is supporting these measures now.” “No one can stop MK Stalin from becoming the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu,” she said.