PMK stages demonstration across TN for 20% quota for Vanniyars

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/TIRUCHY/DHARMAPURI: Demanding 20 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community, members of the PMK and Vanniyar Sangam staged protests in various parts of the State on Friday. Protests were held in Villupuram, Tiruchy, Dharmapuri and Salem, among others. Traffic was thrown out of gear in several places due to the protests.

Delivering a fiery speech during the agitation in Villupuram, Thanga Jothi, State general secretary of PMK, said, many in the society don’t want the Vanniyars to grow. “Time and again, Periyarist Dravidian parties have refused to heed to the demands of Vanniyars.

This is because nobody wants Vanniyar community to receive social development like other marginalised sections.” Meanwhile, at Mela Vasthachavady in Thanjavur district, party cadre took out a procession to Collectorate. Rallies were also held in other Central districts such as Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur. In Dharmapuri, the protest in front of the district Collectorate affected traffic and vehicles had to be diverted.