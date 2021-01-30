Thai Poosam: Bridging gap between public and cops

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: In a bid to bridge the gap between public and the police, Panagudi police resumed offering pooja on the occasion of Thai Poosam at Ramalinga swamy temple, a tradition lost to time. Thanks to the efforts of Panagudi Station Inspector Shahul Hameed, after a gap of 35 years, the policemen joined the public in performing pooja at the temple on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Hameed said that it was while going through the revenue records that he came to know that the previous inspectors of the station had offered pooja at the temple on Thai Poosam. Sources said that on Wednesday, the Panagudi police following the directions of Inspector Shahul Hameed took part in the traditions by organising the pooja for a day.

“Following this, on Thursday, the temple ‘Chapparam’ was brought to police station as a mark of respect. Later, the police personnel performed the rituals for Swamy chapparam before it was carried in procession around the temple,” they said.

Inspector Shahul Hameed said that taking part in these kinds of festival helps bring people and police closer. “Resuming such traditions that was stopped due to some unknown reasons has brought a change among the public perspective on the police,” he added.