Tirupattur: Angry villagers block road after toddler’s death

In a tragic road accident, a two-year old child was mowed down by a goods vehicle near Ambur on Friday.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: In a tragic road accident, a two-year old child was mowed down by a goods vehicle near Ambur on Friday. P Dharshan, of Vinnamangalam, was attending to nature’s call when the vehicle ran over him. The boy died on spot leaving the parents dejected.

Enraged over the incident, angry locals blocked road by keeping the body in the middle of the road triggering tension. On information, police personnel rushed to the spot, the sources stated. The protest was given up after the officers promised stringent action against the operator of the vehicle.

The sources noted that an unknown goods vehicle heading to a stone quarry in the area hit the boy and steps were taken to identify the vehicle and nab the driver. A hit and run case was registered.

Comments

