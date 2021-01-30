TN Assembly polls: New leaders, old concerns

CHENNAI: The 2021 Assembly polls will be significant for the fact that it is the first electoral battle between the Dravidian majors, after the demise of two charismatic leaders -- J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi. It is now a battle between Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Opposition leader and DMK president MK Stalin. Political analysts opined that the upcoming election is reminiscent of the 1977 and 1989 polls where individual popularity decided the outcome.
The AIADMK government’s decision to introduce 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in medical courses appears to have brought smiles on the faces of many as opposed to the displeasure over the NEET issue. Both, Palaniswami and Stalin have also been announcing sops for college students, and have never missed an opportunity to congratulate young achievers.
“This election is all about positive votes,” said Raveendran Duraisamy, a political analyst. “Being assertive is a virtue of strong leadership. Yielding to the pressure of alliance partners will weaken their (leaders’) appeal,” he added. However, even before the election is notified, there has been much friction among parties in alliance that has been visible for quite some time now.
According to sources, both the Dravidian majors want to field their candidates in around 160 to 180 seats, of the total 234. This means, barring the BJP in the AIADMK alliance and the Congress in the DMK front, other parties may be offered seats in only single digits. “The AIADMK has been gauging anti-incumbency mood and other factors and is planning to contest in 170 to 180 seats,” said a source.
DMDK treasurer, Premalatha Vijayakanth, had recently urged the ruling party to commence seat-sharing talks, and added that her party wanted to contest in as many as 41 seats. The PMK’s position in the alliance is yet to be confirmed. Similarly, the DMK, too, is planning to contest 185 to 190 seats, said sources.
While the number of seats for Congress was yet to be finalised, the VCK, MDMK and Left parties were offered two to three seats each, added sources. In select constituencies, the parties may be asked to contest under the ‘rising sun’ symbol, depending on the opposite side. However, sources said both the VCK and the MDMK have neither accepted nor refused the offer.
Who’s investing in TN
- Tata Electronics - Rs 5,763 cr; 18,250 jobs in Krishnagiri district for making mobile phone components
- Pegatron Corporation of Taiwan - Rs 1,100 cr in phase I investment; 14,079 jobs in Chengalpattu district to make mobile phones
- Luxshare of Taiwan - Rs 745 cr; 4000 jobs, to make electronic components and wearables in Sriperumbudur, thus reviving the defunct Motorola factory
- SunEdison - Rs 4,629 cr; 5397 jobs to produce Solar PV Modules
- Ola Electric - Rs 2,354 cr; 2,182 jobs in SIPCOT park at Bargur, Krishnagiri district for making electric vehicles and batteries
- Eickhoff Wind Ltd, a German company - Rs 621 cr; 319 jobs; to manufacture gearboxes for wind energy production, near Chennai. This is a relocation of the company’s production facility from China and Germany
- BASF of Germany, one of the world’s largest chemical companies - Rs 345 cr; 235 jobs to make auto emission catalysts, in Chengalpet district
- Lucas TVS - Rs 2,500 cr; 3500 jobs; to manufacture Lithium ion batteries in Thiruvallur district
- Daicel Corporation, a Japanese company - Rs 358 cr; 180 jobs; this is India’s, first airbag inflator manufacturing unit at One Hub Chennai, in Chengalpet district
- LS Automotive, a Korean company - Rs 250 cr; 200 jobs; to manufacture automotive switches in Tiruvallur district
- Autoliv Inc based in USA - Rs 100 cr; 400 jobs; to manufacture passenger safety products (auto components) in SIPCOT Park, Cheyyar, Tiruvannamalai district
- Data Patterns - Rs 303.52 cr; to create 703 jobs in the Chennai node of the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor to make defence and aerospace related products