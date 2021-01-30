TN clears Rs 52,257 croore investment proposals, new industrial policy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday cleared 34 major investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 52,257 crore, and potential to create 93,935 jobs. Most of the investments are in sectors like electronics, automobiles and auto components, including electric vehicles and solar cell manufacturing.

The Cabinet also cleared the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy, 2021 which will be unveiled by the CM soon. “The incentive packages have been customised to suit the requirement of each investor. In case of some of the investors, the government had already entered into facilitation MoU in order to enable them to do preliminary works.

Now, with the Cabinet approval, a detailed and a legally binding MoU will be executed,” said an official release. These special initiatives of the government would lead to further industrial development and generation of more employment opportunities for the youth, particularly during the pandemic period, the release added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, who is heading the Special Investment Promotion Task Force, submitted a report on attracting investments from companies that migrated from other countries due to the pandemic.

Some of the major investments that have been approved by the State Cabinet are — Rs 5,763 crore-worth mobile phone components manufacturing unit by Tata Electronics in Krishnagiri district (18,250 jobs); Rs 4,629 crore-worth investments by SunEdison to produce solar PV models (5,397 jobs); and Rs 2,500 croreworth lithium ion batteries manufacturing plant by Lucas TVS in Tiruvallur district (3,500 jobs).