STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN clears Rs 52,257 croore investment proposals, new industrial policy

Most of the investments are in sectors like electronics, automobiles and auto components, including electric vehicles and solar cell manufacturing.

Published: 30th January 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday cleared 34 major investment proposals with a total investment of Rs 52,257 crore, and potential to create 93,935 jobs. Most of the investments are in sectors like electronics, automobiles and auto components, including electric vehicles and solar cell manufacturing.

The Cabinet also cleared the Tamil Nadu Industrial Policy, 2021 which will be unveiled by the CM soon. “The incentive packages have been customised to suit the requirement of each investor. In case of some of the investors, the government had already entered into facilitation MoU in order to enable them to do preliminary works.

Now, with the Cabinet approval, a detailed and a legally binding MoU will be executed,” said an official release. These special initiatives of the government would lead to further industrial development and generation of more employment opportunities for the youth, particularly during the pandemic period, the release added.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, who is heading the Special Investment Promotion Task Force, submitted a report on attracting investments from companies that migrated from other countries due to the pandemic.

Some of the major investments that have been approved by the State Cabinet are — Rs 5,763 crore-worth mobile phone components manufacturing unit by Tata Electronics in Krishnagiri district (18,250 jobs); Rs 4,629 crore-worth investments by SunEdison to produce solar PV models (5,397 jobs); and Rs 2,500 croreworth lithium ion batteries manufacturing plant by Lucas TVS in Tiruvallur district (3,500 jobs).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Edappadi K Palaniswami investment Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Economic Survey Analysis | Has focused on real economic problems and not the Sensex: Dr Anil K Sood
Covaxin can neutralize UK strain of coronavirus too: Study
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp