TN govt spent Rs 7,605 crore to combat Covid: Palaniswami

The infection rate has come down drastically in most districts and TN now has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent,” he added. 

Chief Secretary K Shanmugam, who heads the Special Investment Promotion Task Force, submits a report to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami at the Secretariat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Stating that the Tamil Nadu government has so far spent Rs 7,605 crore towards Covid-19 mitigation efforts and relief measures, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that all arrangements have been made to vaccinate 1.60 crore people in the State within one year.

“So far, 88,467 people have received the vaccine free of cost. The infection rate has come down drastically in most districts and TN now has a recovery rate of 97.9 per cent,” he added. 

Chairing a meeting of District Collectors to review the Covid situation, through video conference from the Secretariat, Palaniswami recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a recent national review meeting, had advised other States to follow Tamil Nadu’s example in conducting RT-PCR tests and containing the infection.

The Chief Minister also chaired a Health Experts’ Committee meeting on Friday. “As many as 782 mini clinics have begun functioning in the State, and the remaining 1,218 clinics would be opened soon to prevent the infection spread. 3.68 crore people have undergone health screening, and 7,05,106 fever camps have been conducted in TN,” he said.

“As many as 254 labs (highest in the country) are functioning in the State to combat the pandemic. Collectors should expedite measures in certain districts to contain the infection fully,” Palaniswami said.
He also directed the Collectors to immediately issue house site pattas to eligible families. “You can also resume the Monday grievance redressal meetings adhering to Standard Operating Procedures.

Visit water resources in your districts and ensure that the banks are safe. The Prime Minister Awas Yojana scheme should also be implemented expeditiously,” he told the Collectors.  He also instructed them to submit details of crop loss, so that the government can compensate all farmers who lost their crops during the two cyclones and the unseasonal rain.

CM administers anti-untouchability oath
Chennai: CM Palaniswami on Friday administered the anti-untouchability pledge to IAS officers, officials and employees of the State secretariat, to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, which falls on January 30. The CM read out the pledge and officials and staff repeated it. Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, Ministers Chief Secretary K Shanmugam and senior officials were present on occasion. 

EPS, OPS condole party cadre’s death, grant aid
Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam on Friday expressed grief over the death of N Shanmugam, party functionary from Umbalabadi village in Thanjavur district. Shanmugam died of sudden illness when he came to Chennai to take part in the inauguration of the Jaya memorial. The CM and Deputy CM announced aid of Rs 3 lakh for the bereaved family. 

