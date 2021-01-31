Come rain or shine, his crops were fine

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Tamil Nadu received abovenormal rainfall this year. While this brought joy to some, it caused monetary losses to many others. Stagnant water ruined crops and caused distress to most farmers in the State. But not to D Varadharajan, whose crops grew about five feet tall despite the rain. This, he says, is because of a traditional variety of paddy that he cultivated organically.

The 59-year-old hails from Nallur village in Kunnam taluk of Perambalur district, where he used to work as a government school teacher. Over the past three months, Perambalur district received heavy rains due to cyclones Nivar and Burevi. Paddy crops, which were ready to be harvested, were severely damaged, and farmers had no option but to seek compensation from the government.

Varadarajan’s paddy crop, meanwhile, remained undamaged, garnering the amazement of farmers in his village and around the district. “I have five acres, and have been cultivating paddy, sugarcane and turmeric for many years. We weren’t able to cultivate paddy for the last three years as there wasn’t enough water in our village tanks,” Varadharajan said.

“Since we got enough water this time, I planted our native Kallimadaiyan paddy seeds. Paddy crops in our village too were affected by the rains, but I was surprised that my crop grew more than five feet tall.

Other varieties of paddy can grow only up to 2.5-3 feet. Being a native crop, mine stood strong despite the heavy rains,” he added. Varadharajan said the harvesting age of the crop is 150 days, and he avoids using pesticide and only uses panchakaviyam through organic farming. “I haven’t used pesticide on my crops for more than 10 years,” he stated, adding that organic farming not only increases the yield, but is also economical. “It costs only `12,000 per acre to cultivate paddy through organic methods.

The cost doubles when using pesticides,” he added. Varadharajan took up agriculture full-time after he retired last year. During the rains in 2020, Perambalur’s wells filled up, prompting him to cultivate traditional Kallimadaiyan paddy. “We usually get enough paddy to fill 25-30 sacks. This year, I hope to get more yield as it is a traditional crop.

Also, since it is a traditional crop, it will be more nutritious, ” said Varadharajan. He added that he planted the crop just for his household needs, but many farmers have now asked him for seeds to start cultivating it. The crop also provides more straw, which can be used to feed cows, he pointed out. A Perambalur Agriculture official said, “A few traditional paddy varieties, including this one, can grow and withstand even heavy rains. Besides, Varadharajan may have maintained his field well and avoided water stagnation. Each variety of paddy has its own properties.”