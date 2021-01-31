Cops not trained to handle POCSO cases sensitively: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: DMK MP Kanimozhi on Saturday slammed Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for not taking a stand against the Centre’s contentious farm laws. “He keeps claiming that he was a farmer, and yet he has done nothing for them.

Former chief minister Karunanidhi waived off Rs 7,000 crore debts of farmers and provided them free electricity,” she said. On her second day of campaigning in Pudukkottai, Kanimozhi reiterated that Sasikala’s release won’t affect DMK’s prospects of winning in the Assembly elections. She attended several grama sabha meetings in the district and later met reporters in Pudukkottai.

“I met many women and girls here, and they all want a change in government. People who enforced the law (the POCSO Act) must do it properly. Police personnel have not been taught how to handle the cases sensitively. The Pollachi sexual scandal and other assault cases prove that women are not safe in the State,” she added.

The DMK MP also assured to take steps to provide jobs to the 23 lakh educated people in Tamil Nadu after her party comes to power with the Assembly elections.