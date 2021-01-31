Cricketer Natarajan visits Palani temple

By Express News Service

DINDGUL: Cricketer T Natarajan visited Palani Dhandayuthapani Swami temple and was tonsured on Saturday. He had earned the fame of being the first Indian cricketer to make international debut in all three formats in the same tour. After returning from Australia a week ago, he visited the temple with friends. He also travelled in the rope car to worship at the hill temple. Devotees and fans rushed to take selfies.