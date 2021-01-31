Gang lures man with demonetised notes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of 22 members from Kerala and Madurai were arrested near Pollachi while trying to scam a man with demonetised currency and a fortune stone. According to police, three of the gang had approached Riyas, a mobile shop owner, with an offer to exchange Rs 10 lakh-worth demonetised currency for Rs 1 lakh in legal tender. The gang was caught when they tried attacking Riyas.