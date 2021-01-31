STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gang lures man with demonetised notes

A gang of 22 members from Kerala and Madurai were arrested near Pollachi while trying to scam a man with demonetised currency and a fortune stone.

Published: 31st January 2021

HOSPITALS REFUSE TO SETTLE BILLS WITH OLD NOTES: In another critical problem that came to the fore after demonetisation, hospitals stopped taking old notes. Then Union Law Minister Sadananda Gowda lost his brother who had been admitted at a private hospital and tried to settle the bill with old notes but the hospital refused to accept them.

File image of old 1000 and 500 rupee notes

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A gang of 22 members from Kerala and Madurai were arrested near Pollachi while trying to scam a man with demonetised currency and a fortune stone. According to police, three of the gang had approached Riyas, a mobile shop owner, with an offer to exchange Rs 10 lakh-worth demonetised currency for Rs 1 lakh in legal tender. The gang was caught when they tried attacking Riyas. 

demonetised notes
