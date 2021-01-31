God and public with us, says AIADMK; Inaugurates temple for MGR, Jaya

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The AIADMK is an organisation that believes in the power of people and gods, which are in favour of the ruling government, while the DMK is just resorting to gimmicks for votes, said the ruling party leadership on Saturday as it inaugurated a temple for former leaders MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in Thirumangalam, Madurai.

The temple has been built by Revenue Minister RB Udhayakumar on a 12-acre plot, and features seven-foot tall statues of the leaders. Recalling the contributions made by both the former AIADMK chiefs, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said,

“They sacrificed their entire life for the welfare of the people.” Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the DMK cannot dream about forming a government. “Just by taking ‘vel’ in your hand, you cannot take power,” he said. “Nobody can rule TN by entering through short-cuts.”

While unveiling the statues of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami recalled the sacrifices made by both the leaders for Tamil Nadu. “They did not have children because they considered the party cadre like their own family,” he said. Recalling the ordeals faced by MGR during his childhood, Palaniswami said “the great leader brought the noon meal scheme in order to ensure that no child is left without food. His regime was the golden era.” Speaking on the occasion,

Panneerselvam said that AIADMK, as an organisation, believes in the power of people and god, both of which are in favour of the ruling government. He added, with an eye on elections, the DMK, which disrespects gods and the believers, has been staging gimmicks. Referring to the DMK’s tie up with political strategist Prashant Kishor, Panneerselvam said, “With a dream to win the polls, they first brought in people from the North. Later, the Opposition leader MK Stalin was pushed to take the ‘vel’ in his hands. No matter what they do, the DMK could never come to power.

None from outside, who tries entering through shortcuts, could ever rule TN. The Deputy CM said that the ‘Amma government’ has introduced various welfare schemes in the past 10 years and has ensured that the people are happy. However, Stalin has been taking new incarnation each day to woo the voters, he said.

Quoting a movie dialogue written by the late DMK chief M Karunanidhi, which translates to: ‘If the crane has not caught the fish and if the tiger has not chased the chital (spotted deer), I would not have robbed,’ Panneerselvam said that it is not just a movie dialogue but is the very principle of DMK. Further lauding Udhayakumar for constructing the temple for the leaders, he said, “People of TN have built temples for MGR and Amma in their hearts but Udhayakumar has built an actual temple.”

