Governor, CM pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, Ministers and officials paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 74th death anniversary.

The CM and ministers offered floral tributes to the Mahatma at the portrait placed under his statue on the Marina and took part in programmes organised by Sarvodaya Sangh of Chennai.

At Raj Bhavan, the Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of the Mahatma, placed under his statue. Governor’s Secretary Anandrao V Patil, Secretary to Governor, officers and staff of Raj Bhavan were present. E